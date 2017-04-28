$0.08 EPS Expected for Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Evolution Petroleum Corp reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Corp will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum Corp.

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price objective on Evolution Petroleum Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolution Petroleum Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 249,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 158,700 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp by 13.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 700,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 81,658 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 589,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 113,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) traded down 0.62% on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,333 shares. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $261.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. Its assets include interests in a carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery project (EOR) in Louisiana’s Delhi field.

