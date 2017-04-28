$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.24. Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Midstream Partners.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, Director Summit Midstream Partners, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $94,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Newby sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $673,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 533,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 112.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/0-08-earnings-per-share-expected-for-summit-midstream-partners-lp-smlp-this-quarter-updated.html.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 124,940 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The stock’s market cap is $1.70 billion. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $26.50.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.