-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netlist, Inc. (NLST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Netlist’s earnings. Netlist posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netlist will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netlist.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Netlist in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) traded up 4.07% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,474 shares. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $78.96 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLST. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Netlist during the third quarter worth $124,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Netlist during the third quarter worth $188,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in Netlist by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 1,070,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 605,599 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Netlist by 14.3% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,680,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 711,385 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Netlist during the third quarter worth $906,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

