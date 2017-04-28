-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Attunity Ltd (ATTU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Attunity’s earnings. Attunity reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Attunity will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Attunity.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. Attunity had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTU. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Attunity by 0.6% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 89,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Attunity by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 285,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Attunity by 42.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 777,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 233,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the fourth quarter worth about $4,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) traded up 1.46% on Friday, hitting $7.65. 62,599 shares of the company were exchanged. Attunity has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s market capitalization is $129.27 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

