$0.05 EPS Expected for Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Usa Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Usa Compression Partners posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Usa Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Usa Compression Partners.

Usa Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 million. Usa Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.86%. Usa Compression Partners’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usa Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Usa Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Usa Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Usa Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) traded down 4.67% on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 122,763 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.23. Usa Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Usa Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Usa Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Usa Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

