-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. BlackBerry also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The smartphone producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business earned $297 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 93.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 608,635 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 231.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 801,842 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 559,967 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,343,060 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 327,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,867 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 0.4% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,090,900 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 7,272,366 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The company’s market cap is $4.96 billion. BlackBerry has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.37.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

