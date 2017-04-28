-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. Exelixis posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 680.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.37.

Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,510 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company’s market cap is $6.52 billion. Exelixis has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.49.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,071 shares of company stock valued at $8,784,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,910,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,789,000 after buying an additional 8,361,226 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $63,048,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 237.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 5,041,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,244,000 after buying an additional 3,547,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,882,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,557,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 2,044,889 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

