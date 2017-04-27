Zumiez (ZUMZ) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zumiez earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the apparel and footwear maker an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) opened at 18.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company earned $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zumiez will post $1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

