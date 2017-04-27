Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Zogenix (ZGNX) Share Price

Press coverage about Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zogenix earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) opened at 10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $265.50 million.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

