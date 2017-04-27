Zacks: Zalando Se (ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zalando Se (NASDAQ:ZLNDY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also given Zalando Se an industry rank of 70 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando Se from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st.

Shares of Zalando Se (NASDAQ:ZLNDY) traded up 0.72% during trading on Monday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58. Zalando Se has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

