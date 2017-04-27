Zacks: Analysts Set $38.00 Target Price for Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (WF)

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (NYSE:WF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of )’s rating score has improved by 25% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) an industry rank of 97 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (NYSE:WF) traded down 2.06% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 1,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. Woori Bank American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (NYSE:WF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) Company Profile

Woori Finance Holdings Co, Ltd. is a financial holding company. The Company serves over 24 million corporate and retail customers with a range of financial services, including commercial banking, credit card, capital market, international banking, wealth management and bancassurance services. The Company’s domestic network consists of more than 1,300 branches and 8,500 cash terminals.

