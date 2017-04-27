Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leaf Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LFGR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.30 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Leaf Group an industry rank of 76 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Leaf Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LFGR) traded up 3.374% on Monday, hitting $8.425. The stock had a trading volume of 10,644 shares. The firm’s market cap is $166.59 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Leaf Group has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LFGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company earned $34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leaf Group will post ($0.72) EPS for the current year.

In other Leaf Group news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $70,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,995 shares of company stock valued at $125,754.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFGR. Integral Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,390,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc, is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces.

