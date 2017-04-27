Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Tallgrass Energy GP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Howard Weil downgraded Tallgrass Energy GP to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded Tallgrass Energy GP to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy GP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) opened at 27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 2.21. Tallgrass Energy GP has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tallgrass Energy GP’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy GP during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy GP during the third quarter worth $266,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 23.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

