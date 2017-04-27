Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido Co. LTD. (NASDAQ:SSDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Shiseido Co. LTD. (NASDAQ:SSDOY) opened at 27.1575 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.8988. Shiseido Co. LTD. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shiseido Co. LTD. (SSDOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-shiseido-co-ltd-ssdoy-to-hold-updated.html.

About Shiseido Co. LTD.

Shiseido Company, Limited is engaged in the business of the production and sale of cosmetics. The Company operates through two segments: Japan Business and Global Business. The Company’s Japan Business segment includes the Japan business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries, and the healthcare business, which includes the production and sale of health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiseido Co. LTD. (SSDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Co. LTD. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido Co. LTD. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.