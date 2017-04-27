Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Separately, Capital One Financial Corp. reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hornbeck Offshore Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) traded down 2.49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 954,705 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company’s market cap is $128.36 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.47.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company earned $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post ($2.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Hornbeck purchased 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $199,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,440.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 55,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the third quarter worth $493,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth $505,000.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

