Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) traded up 0.93% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.88. 264,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 34.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 76.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

