Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CalAmp Corp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered CalAmp Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp Corp. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) traded down 0.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 57,554 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $630.14 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $18.49.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. CalAmp Corp. had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 66.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

