Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capita Plc (NASDAQ:CTAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Capita plc provides customer, business and professional support services to private and public organizations. It offers business process management, consultancy and change management, corporate and administration, customer management, debt, digital and software, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, property and infrastructure, and travel and events. The company serves banking and financial services, local and central government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecom and media, transport and utilities sectors. Capita plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Capita Plc (NASDAQ:CTAGY) traded up 0.000% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Capita Plc has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.583.

WARNING: "Capita Plc (CTAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research" was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze.

