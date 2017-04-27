Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. develops, offers and implements environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations. It operates in three principal business segments: Refined Coal, Emissions Control and CO2 capture. The company also offers dry sorbent injection systems to control SO2 and acid gases. It operates primarily in the United States along with its subsidiaries. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. formerly known as ADA-ES, Inc., is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) opened at 9.61 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,423,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,787,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

