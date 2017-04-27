Moelis & Co (MC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MC. Aurel – BGC began coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) traded down 4.88% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 634,420 shares. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $963.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business earned $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.75 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 45.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

