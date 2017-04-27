Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Investment Technology Group is one of the leading providers of technology-based equity trading services and transaction research to institutional investors and brokers. ITG’s services help clients to access liquidity, execute trades more efficiently, and make better trading decisions. They offer a fully-integrated family of advanced trading services encompassing three business lines: POSIT, Client-Site Trading Products, and Electronic Trading Desk. “

Shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 79,447 shares. Investment Technology Group has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $21.28. The company’s market cap is $669.41 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business earned $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investment Technology Group will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investment Technology Group (ITG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-investment-technology-group-itg-to-sell-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Investment Technology Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Investment Technology Group by 318.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Investment Technology Group Company Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc (ITG) is a financial technology company that helps brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian Operations, European Operations and Asia Pacific Operations. These four segments provide categories of products and services, such as Execution Services, Workflow Technology and Analytics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investment Technology Group (ITG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.