Imageware Systems Inc (IWSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a software company specializing in digital photography and database management. The company utilizes its imaging technology to develop software used to create booking and investigative software, smart and secure identification documents, and software for professional photographers. “

Imageware Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) traded down 1.308% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.056. The company had a trading volume of 35,856 shares. Imageware Systems has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm’s market capitalization is $96.99 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Imageware Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Imageware Systems had a negative return on equity of 739.95% and a negative net margin of 248.11%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Imageware Systems will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.

About Imageware Systems

ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

