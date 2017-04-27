Zacks: HALMA (HLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HALMA (NASDAQ:HLMAF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned HALMA an industry rank of 80 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HALMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of HALMA (NASDAQ:HLMAF) traded up 1.96% during trading on Monday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. HALMA has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $14.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.67.

