Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Announce $1.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $191.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded down 1.75% during trading on Monday, hitting $176.32. The stock had a trading volume of 534,158 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average of $161.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $198.83.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $1,207,812.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Descheneaux sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $2,248,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,723. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

