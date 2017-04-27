Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nice Ltd (NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nice’s earnings. Nice posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.85 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 15.35%. Nice’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut shares of Nice from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) traded down 1.20% during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,306 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.85. Nice has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nice’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/zacks-brokerages-expect-nice-ltd-nice-will-announce-earnings-of-0-64-per-share-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Nice by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nice by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nice by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.