Zacks: Brokerages Expect Model N Inc (MODN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business earned $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Tisdel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zack Rinat acquired 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $29,311.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,905 shares of company stock valued at $102,361. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Model N by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Group I LLC bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,279,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Model N by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Model N by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) traded up 0.49% during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,738 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Model N has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $13.98. The firm’s market cap is $291.59 million.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc is a provider of revenue management solutions for life science and technology companies. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to maximize revenues and reduce revenue compliance risk by transforming their revenue life cycle from a series of tactical, disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process.

