Zacks: Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. BancFirst posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

In related news, insider Karen James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $654,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,685. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) traded down 1.730% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.625. 13,597 shares of the company traded hands. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.510 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

