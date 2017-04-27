Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) to post $363.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.5 million and the lowest is $353.63 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full-year sales of $363.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $337.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) traded down 0.83% during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,632 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $27.30.

In other news, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 10,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $258,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,691,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,388,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 149.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 175,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 284,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

