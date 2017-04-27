Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will announce $30.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping Corp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.07 million. Ardmore Shipping Corp reported sales of $43.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will report full-year sales of $30.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.29 million to $175.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160 million per share, with estimates ranging from $136.06 million to $186.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping Corp.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Ardmore Shipping Corp had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp by 4,329.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoria Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) traded down 1.32% on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 93,500 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $250.13 million, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals to national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company’s segment relates to the operations of its vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of over 20 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, all of which are in operation.

