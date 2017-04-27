Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. ViaSat posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.81 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 2.12%. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) traded down 1.02% on Thursday, hitting $61.89. 170,997 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.67. ViaSat has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $82.19.

In other news, VP Toro Melinda Michele Del sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $191,293.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ViaSat by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat by 0.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at $44,042,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in ViaSat during the third quarter valued at $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

ViaSat, Inc is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.

