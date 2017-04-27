Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (TGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.95. Target posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. Target had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business earned $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Vetr lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.11 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Target from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.34.

Shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) opened at 53.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. Target has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $84.14. Target also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,165 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 164% compared to the average volume of 819 call options.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-target-co-tgt-will-post-earnings-of-0-89-per-share-updated.html.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanaly Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.