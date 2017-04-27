Analysts Anticipate Research Frontiers, Inc. (REFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) will report $410,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Research Frontiers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Research Frontiers also posted sales of $410,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Research Frontiers will report full year sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 million to $1.8 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.62 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Research Frontiers.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 349.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Frontiers in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) opened at 1.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm’s market cap is $32.22 million. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Research Frontiers stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Research Frontiers worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated (Research Frontiers) is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light. The Company develops and licenses its patented suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to other companies that manufacture and market either the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, lamination services, electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, or the end-products themselves, such as smart windows, skylights and sunroofs.

