Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Limited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Golar LNG Limited reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG Limited.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Golar LNG Limited had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 301.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $35.00 target price on Golar LNG Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG Limited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-golar-lng-limited-glng-to-post-0-37-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited during the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 367,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 159,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after buying an additional 126,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,243,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after buying an additional 172,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded down 2.83% during trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 420,816 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.62 billion. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $29.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.

About Golar LNG Limited

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.