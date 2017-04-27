Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (CLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.78 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 65.65% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank set a $133.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $98,163,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 65,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,312,000 after buying an additional 69,076 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) traded down 1.94% during trading on Monday, hitting $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 296,580 shares. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.55.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

