Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) to Announce $2.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cooper-Standard Holdings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Cooper-Standard Holdings posted earnings per share of $2.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings will report full-year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cooper-Standard Holdings.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.59 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPS. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) opened at 102.93 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $4,779,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 350,701 shares of company stock worth $38,564,696 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 214.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,149,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,582,000 after buying an additional 784,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,537,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 80.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 145,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 3,378.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 127,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 167.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) to Announce $2.55 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-cooper-standard-holdings-inc-cps-to-announce-2-55-eps-updated.html.

About Cooper-Standard Holdings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.