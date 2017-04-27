Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). Boingo Wireless reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $44.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIFI. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Boingo Wireless from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.85 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 29.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 8.1% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 208,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) traded up 1.15% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 166,173 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The firm’s market cap is $510.14 million. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $13.38.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-boingo-wireless-inc-wifi-to-announce-0-21-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.