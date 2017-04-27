Zacks: Brokerages Set $43.24 Price Target for Nintendo Co., Ltd (NTDOY)

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NTDOY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $43.24 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Nintendo Co. an industry rank of 206 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $43.00 price target on Nintendo Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Nintendo Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nintendo Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nintendo Co. in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo Co. by 320.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nintendo Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,878,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Nintendo Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000.

Shares of Nintendo Co. (NASDAQ:NTDOY) opened at 31.05 on Monday. Nintendo Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.27.

Nintendo Co. (NASDAQ:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.48. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nintendo Co. will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

