Zacks: Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) will announce $14.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.6 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp reported sales of $11.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will report full-year sales of $14.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.29 million to $55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $51.71 million to $53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. TheStreet lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 541,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 331,436 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 307,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp during the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,647 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

