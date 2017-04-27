Zacks: Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. PACCAR reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded down 1.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,263 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. PACCAR has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $70.12.

In other news, insider Gary Lee Moore sold 22,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $1,552,823.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Barkley sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $609,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,425.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,472 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,093,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,893,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,873,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 578,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 78,268 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 272,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

