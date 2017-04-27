Zacks: Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Garmin posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Garmin had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm earned $861 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.24.

Shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded down 1.22% on Monday, hitting $48.69. 1,049,242 shares of the company traded hands. Garmin has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 6,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $356,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

