Zacks: Analysts Expect Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Chimerix posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 1,451.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chimerix by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Chimerix by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/zacks-analysts-expect-chimerix-inc-cmrx-will-announce-earnings-of-0-37-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) traded down 1.05% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 211,522 shares. The stock’s market cap is $262.10 million. Chimerix has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet medical needs. Its lead compound, brincidofovir, is in development as an oral and intravenous (IV) formulation for the prevention and treatment of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) viruses, including smallpox, adenoviruses (AdV), and the human herpesviruses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.