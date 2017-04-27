Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (WAT) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Waters reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $629 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Waters from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

In other news, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $165,473.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Terricciano sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $4,052,334.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,619.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,418 shares of company stock worth $10,915,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) traded up 0.37% on Monday, reaching $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 317,567 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day moving average is $147.07. Waters has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $162.53.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

