Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business earned $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Instinet increased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) opened at 77.09 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

In other news, EVP Michael Macmillan sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $1,662,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,682,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

