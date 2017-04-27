Analysts Anticipate Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Patent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Marathon Patent Group posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Patent Group.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $1.47. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 14.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Marathon Patent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) traded down 0.5693% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.8384. The company had a trading volume of 77,448 shares. Marathon Patent Group has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $16.18 million.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets.

