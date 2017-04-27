Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa Holdings,’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.16. Copa Holdings, reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa Holdings,.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.51 million. Copa Holdings, had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Copa Holdings, from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) opened at 114.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.55. Copa Holdings, has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Copa Holdings,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, by 24.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,626,000. BRC Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

