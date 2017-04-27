Yuma Energy (YUMA) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) has been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yuma Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) opened at 2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $28.70 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Yuma Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $7.40.
