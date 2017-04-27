Yuma Energy (YUMA) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) has been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yuma Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) opened at 2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $28.70 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Yuma Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $7.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/yuma-energy-yuma-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-30-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuma Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuma Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.