Yelp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,359 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,520% compared to the average daily volume of 516 call options.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $458,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,611. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Yelp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,557,984 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,536,000 after buying an additional 626,934 shares during the period. EastBay Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447,689 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $93,328,000 after buying an additional 611,127 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 68.0% in the third quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 735,863 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,723,136 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 794,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Yelp by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,691,992 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after buying an additional 202,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Pacific Crest started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) opened at 34.58 on Thursday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.75 billion.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company earned $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yelp will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

