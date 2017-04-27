Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Yelp Inc (YELP)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YELP. Vetr lowered shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $49.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.30.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) opened at 34.58 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.75 billion. Yelp has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.51 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post $0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $458,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Stoppelman sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $268,080.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,843.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,611 in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Yelp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,557,984 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,536,000 after buying an additional 626,934 shares during the period. EastBay Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447,689 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $93,328,000 after buying an additional 611,127 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 68.0% in the third quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 735,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yelp by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,723,136 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 794,636 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Yelp by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,691,992 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after buying an additional 202,399 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

