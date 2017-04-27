Geoffrey L. Donaker Sells 4,000 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $135,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) traded up 3.85% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 2,212,340 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.86 billion. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company earned $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.51 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,619,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Yelp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $49.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

