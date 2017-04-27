Vetr Inc. Lowers Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) to Hold

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $49.02 price objective on the digital content provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price target on Yahoo! and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $52.00 price target on Yahoo! and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Yahoo! and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yahoo! currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.15.

Shares of Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) opened at 48.26 on Monday. Yahoo! has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $48.47. The company’s market cap is $46.48 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm earned $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.32 million. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yahoo! will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $31,773.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 573,851 shares in the company, valued at $26,695,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in Yahoo! during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Yahoo! by 9.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Yahoo! by 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,350 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Yahoo! during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yahoo! during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yahoo!

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

